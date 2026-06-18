Invest in mutual funds daily with just ₹10: Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Rozana SIP’

Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading asset management companies, announced the launch of ‘Rozana SIP’, an industry-first bundled daily SIP designed to make mutual fund investing accessible for millions of Indians.
With Rozana SIP, investors can start with low-ticket investments starting from just ₹10 per scheme per day, across different Axis Mutual Fund schemes.
So, let’s find out more details about the Rozana SIP launched by Axis Mutual Fund and its key benefits.
Rozana SIP allows investors to allocate across up to 10 Axis Mutual Fund schemes, offering built-in diversification with a simple setup.
Investors can begin by selecting at least 2 schemes, investing ₹10 per scheme per day, and scaling up to 10 schemes based on their preferences. The feature is designed to scale with investor needs, enabling flexible contributions with no upper limit on investment amounts.
The list of Axis Mutual Fund schemes included in this is:
India is witnessing strong growth in SIP adoption, driven by increasing retail participation and preference for disciplined investing. According to AMFI data, the mutual fund industry recorded SIP contributions of ₹30,954 crore in May 2026.
The industry also registered 54.16 lakh new SIPs during the month, a 6.8% increase from 50.71 lakh in April 2026.
Against this backdrop, Rozana SIP introduces a new high-frequency investing approach aligned with evolving consumer behaviour and financial habits. It will help address some of the most common barriers new investors face, such as limited savings, lack of investment knowledge, and hesitation to participate in the market.
By lowering entry barriers through fractional investing, this facility aims to bring mutual fund investing closer to first-time investors, young earners and students, gig economy workers, and individuals with variable income streams.
Commenting on the launch, Boniface Noronha, who Heads Digital Business at Axis Mutual Fund, said, “Axis Mutual Fund has always focused on making investing more inclusive and convenient for a broader set of investors.
With Rozana SIP, we are building on this philosophy by delivering a transparent, investor-first experience. This is part of our continued commitment to innovating digital features that simplify the investment journey for customers.
Rozana SIP enables participation in mutual funds as seamlessly as an everyday investment, without the complexity, with a lower investment amount. The initiative reflects our broader commitment to make investing more accessible to investors, cutting across geographies, income segments, and levels of financial awareness.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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