Invest in mutual funds daily with just ₹10: Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Rozana SIP’

Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading asset management companies, announced the launch of ‘Rozana SIP’, an industry-first bundled daily SIP designed to make mutual fund investing accessible for millions of Indians.

With Rozana SIP, investors can start with low-ticket investments starting from just ₹10 per scheme per day, across different Axis Mutual Fund schemes.

So, let’s find out more details about the Rozana SIP launched by Axis Mutual Fund and its key benefits.

What is Rozana SIP? Rozana SIP allows investors to allocate across up to 10 Axis Mutual Fund schemes, offering built-in diversification with a simple setup.

Investors can begin by selecting at least 2 schemes, investing ₹10 per scheme per day, and scaling up to 10 schemes based on their preferences. The feature is designed to scale with investor needs, enabling flexible contributions with no upper limit on investment amounts.

The list of Axis Mutual Fund schemes included in this is:

Axis Multicap Fund

Axis Small Cap Fund

Axis Value Fund

Axis Gold Fund

Axis Balanced Advantage Fund

Axis Mid Cap Fund

Axis Flexi Cap Fund

Axis Large Cap Fund

Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund

Axis Ultra Short Duration Fund

Axis Short Duration Fund

Benefits of Rozana SIP You can start investing with as little as ₹ 10 a day, making it easy to begin your investment journey without affecting your monthly budget. Since investments are made daily, you benefit from rupee-cost averaging. This will help spread your investments across different market conditions. Regular daily investments allow you to benefit from compounding, helping your money grow over the long term. As your income increases, you can easily increase your SIP amount and invest more towards your financial goals.

How does it help in growing SIP adoption? India is witnessing strong growth in SIP adoption, driven by increasing retail participation and preference for disciplined investing. According to AMFI data, the mutual fund industry recorded SIP contributions of ₹30,954 crore in May 2026.

The industry also registered 54.16 lakh new SIPs during the month, a 6.8% increase from 50.71 lakh in April 2026.

Against this backdrop, Rozana SIP introduces a new high-frequency investing approach aligned with evolving consumer behaviour and financial habits. It will help address some of the most common barriers new investors face, such as limited savings, lack of investment knowledge, and hesitation to participate in the market.

By lowering entry barriers through fractional investing, this facility aims to bring mutual fund investing closer to first-time investors, young earners and students, gig economy workers, and individuals with variable income streams.

Commenting on the launch, Boniface Noronha, who Heads Digital Business at Axis Mutual Fund, said, “Axis Mutual Fund has always focused on making investing more inclusive and convenient for a broader set of investors.

With Rozana SIP, we are building on this philosophy by delivering a transparent, investor-first experience. This is part of our continued commitment to innovating digital features that simplify the investment journey for customers.