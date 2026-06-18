Invest in mutual funds daily with just ₹10: Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Rozana SIP’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched the ‘Rozana SIP’ facility, which enables investing with just 10 per scheme per day through its website. This initiative offers a low-ticket-size approach and helps build an everyday investing habit through daily contributions.

Sheetal Goel
Published18 Jun 2026, 07:03 PM IST
SIP starting at just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 per day: Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Rozana SIP’ (AI-Generated Image)
SIP starting at just ₹10 per day: Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Rozana SIP’ (AI-Generated Image)

Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading asset management companies, announced the launch of ‘Rozana SIP’, an industry-first bundled daily SIP designed to make mutual fund investing accessible for millions of Indians.

With Rozana SIP, investors can start with low-ticket investments starting from just 10 per scheme per day, across different Axis Mutual Fund schemes.

So, let’s find out more details about the Rozana SIP launched by Axis Mutual Fund and its key benefits.

What is Rozana SIP?

Rozana SIP allows investors to allocate across up to 10 Axis Mutual Fund schemes, offering built-in diversification with a simple setup.

Investors can begin by selecting at least 2 schemes, investing 10 per scheme per day, and scaling up to 10 schemes based on their preferences. The feature is designed to scale with investor needs, enabling flexible contributions with no upper limit on investment amounts.

The list of Axis Mutual Fund schemes included in this is:

  • Axis Multicap Fund
  • Axis Small Cap Fund
  • Axis Value Fund
  • Axis Gold Fund
  • Axis Balanced Advantage Fund
  • Axis Mid Cap Fund
  • Axis Flexi Cap Fund
  • Axis Large Cap Fund
  • Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund
  • Axis Ultra Short Duration Fund
  • Axis Short Duration Fund

Also Read | Gold, silver or equities: Where to invest after the US-Iran agreement?

Benefits of Rozana SIP

  1. You can start investing with as little as 10 a day, making it easy to begin your investment journey without affecting your monthly budget.
  2. Since investments are made daily, you benefit from rupee-cost averaging. This will help spread your investments across different market conditions.
  3. Regular daily investments allow you to benefit from compounding, helping your money grow over the long term.
  4. As your income increases, you can easily increase your SIP amount and invest more towards your financial goals.

Also Read | India's UK and EU trade deals: What could get cheaper for you?

How does it help in growing SIP adoption?

India is witnessing strong growth in SIP adoption, driven by increasing retail participation and preference for disciplined investing. According to AMFI data, the mutual fund industry recorded SIP contributions of 30,954 crore in May 2026.

The industry also registered 54.16 lakh new SIPs during the month, a 6.8% increase from 50.71 lakh in April 2026.

Against this backdrop, Rozana SIP introduces a new high-frequency investing approach aligned with evolving consumer behaviour and financial habits. It will help address some of the most common barriers new investors face, such as limited savings, lack of investment knowledge, and hesitation to participate in the market.

By lowering entry barriers through fractional investing, this facility aims to bring mutual fund investing closer to first-time investors, young earners and students, gig economy workers, and individuals with variable income streams.

Commenting on the launch, Boniface Noronha, who Heads Digital Business at Axis Mutual Fund, said, “Axis Mutual Fund has always focused on making investing more inclusive and convenient for a broader set of investors.

With Rozana SIP, we are building on this philosophy by delivering a transparent, investor-first experience. This is part of our continued commitment to innovating digital features that simplify the investment journey for customers.

Rozana SIP enables participation in mutual funds as seamlessly as an everyday investment, without the complexity, with a lower investment amount. The initiative reflects our broader commitment to make investing more accessible to investors, cutting across geographies, income segments, and levels of financial awareness.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Mutual Fund InvestingAxis Mutual FundSIPMutual Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceInvest in mutual funds daily with just ₹10: Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Rozana SIP’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.