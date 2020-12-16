To save for retirement, invest in growth assets to beat inflation

With inflation of 2.5% (inflation rate in 2017) the value of money would be reduced to half in 28 years ( i.e. 70 divided by 2.5) but with an inflation of 7.7 % (current) the value of money will be halved in about 9 years ( 70 divided by 7.7 ). And if we were to go back to the double-digit inflation era of 2010 (an inflation rate of 12%); the money was eroding to half its value in about 6 years (70 divided by 12).