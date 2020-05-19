Invest in VPF if you don’t want to dent your retirement kitty due to lower EPF c

what you should do

Employers, typically, give a window to employees to opt for VPF at the beginning of a financial year. “Employees can opt anytime in the year. The Provident Fund Act does not have any conditions or restrictive clauses for an employee opting for EPF. Employers usually seek such investment details in March for administrative control. It helps companies to make the changes right at the beginning of the year," said Anil Lobo, an independent HR consultant. Check with your HR department whether the VPF window is still open.