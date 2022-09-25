Invest 5 lac in this govt scheme and get double-digit return in 124 months

A small savings scheme called Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), which is backed by the government and governed by the Department of Posts under the direction of the Ministry of Communications, is available to investors who are not interested in taking on a lot of risks but would like to see their money grow by twofold over time. There are nine small savings plans available from the Department of Posts, each with unique features and advantages. Because KVP is a guaranteed-to-double investment product with a 124-month maturity time, investors with long-term financial goals but lack market awareness can use it to produce risk-free long-term gains.

