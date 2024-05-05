Invest smartly, don't let FOMO fool you
Summary
- When FOMO takes over, investors often make decisions that prioritize immediate excitement over long-term financial health.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, thrives in a climate of hype, buzzwords, and the intoxicating narratives of seemingly overnight financial success. Whether it's the latest cryptocurrency craze, a hot stock tip, or a seemingly "can't-miss" private investment, the illusion of easy riches can tempt even seasoned investors to abandon their well-laid plans in favour of chasing the trend.