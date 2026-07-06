‘Invest to beat inflation’: Management consultant breaks down his strategy for young investors — Here's how

A management consultant, in his 30s, has shared his financial investment strategy on social media platform Instagram for young investors who “nobody really teaches you how to invest money” at their age.
In an Instagram reel, the finfluencer, identified as Kanishk Singh, senior manager at Bain, according to details on his account, broke down how he invests his money to grow at least 12% per annum.
According to Singh, everything goes into three simple buckets:
Long-term investment: These are investments that will “not be touched for years”, he said, adding that these include high growth opportunities that are also high on risk and volatility, “which I am okay with because I am in it for the long term”.
Notably, this comprises the largest chunk of his investment — 60% of savings, which is further allocated as: 50% in Indian stocks and mutual funds, 20% in Gold ETFs and 30% in US stocks.
Medium term investment: These are investments made with respect to one- or two-year term goals, such as car or house down payment, according to Singh. He added that 25% of his total savings is invested here with 50% equal split between fixed deposits and arbitrager liquid funds that return 7-8% p.a.
Emergency fund: An emergency fund is the last bucket, which must not be touched unless as last resort. Here Singh invests 15% of his savings, with 60% of the funds put in high interest savings fund and 40% in debt funds.
In his post, Singh also noted: “Nobody really teaches you how to invest money when you’re young. Most of us just figure it out too late.” He thus shared few things he knew earlier:
In the comment he said that he has some restrictions while investing in “certain companies directly”, adding that this can be done by investing “via ETFs or index funds where the asset allocation and selection is not under your control”.
On how much of his salary goes into savings, Singh said he allocates “about 50%”.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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