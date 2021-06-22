Invest with care in infra funds as cyclicality can wipe out gains

“We feel the cyclical sectors are likely to do well over the next three-five years as the economic growth and earnings growth improve and become more broad-based. The government capex is improving, and the Union Budget gave a boost to the public sector capex. Residential investments in real estate are improving after a gap of five to seven years. We are seeing early signs of pick-up in the private sector capex also. We believe these sectors can perform very well over the next three to five years," said George Heber Joseph, chief investment officer and chief executive officer, ITI Mutual Fund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}