Invested in Post Office Monthly Income Scheme? Here's what happens to your monthly interest if you leave it unclaimed

Investors putting money into the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) for a regular income should pay attention to what happens to the interest they leave unclaimed. Unlike a recurring deposit or a fixed deposit with a reinvestment option, the scheme does not compound its monthly interest. Any interest that an account holder does not claim earns no additional interest, which can reduce the effective return on money that remains unused.

The government-backed small savings scheme currently offers an interest rate of 7.4% per annum, payable monthly. It has a five-year maturity period and is designed primarily for investors who want a predictable income stream rather than capital appreciation.

Under the National Savings (Monthly Income Account) Scheme, 2019, interest is payable on completion of every month from the date of opening the account. However, the rules explicitly state that if the account holder does not claim the monthly interest, it will not earn any additional interest.

How much interest can you earn, and what happens if you leave it unclaimed? Consider an investor who deposits ₹9 lakh, the maximum permitted in a single-holder MIS account. At the current interest rate of 7.4%, the investment generates ₹66,600 in annual interest, translating into a monthly payout of ₹5,550.

If the investor does not claim this monthly interest, the unclaimed amount does not earn any further interest under the scheme's rules.

The same applies to joint accounts, where the maximum investment limit is ₹15 lakh. At 7.4%, such an investment generates ₹1,11,000 annually, or ₹9,250 every month.

The distinction is important because investors may assume that leaving their monthly payouts untouched will help their savings grow. However, MIS is structured to distribute interest rather than reinvest it.

Investment amount Monthly interest Annual interest ₹ 3 lakh ₹ 1,850 ₹ 22,200 ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 3,083 ₹ 37,000 ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 5,550 ₹ 66,600 ₹ 15 lakh ₹ 9,250 ₹ 1,11,000 Illustrative calculations at 7.4% per annum. The ₹ 15 lakh limit applies to joint accounts.

How can investors receive their monthly MIS interest? Investors do not necessarily have to visit a post office every month to collect their interest.

India Post allows monthly interest to be credited directly to a post office savings account or a bank account through the available electronic credit facilities.

Account holders can opt for automatic credit into their savings accounts, making it easier to access the monthly payout without repeatedly visiting the post office.

This is particularly useful for retirees and senior citizens who use MIS to meet recurring expenses such as household bills, medicines and other living costs.

Investors who do not need the monthly income should consider arranging an automatic transfer of the payout into another savings or investment instrument. This can help ensure that the money does not remain idle.

However, the returns on any alternative investment will depend on its interest rate, risk and applicable tax treatment.

Is the monthly interest taxable even if you don't withdraw it? Another important consideration for MIS investors is taxation.

The interest earned through the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is taxable according to the investor's applicable income tax slab. The scheme does not offer a tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act.

Therefore, investors should not assume that leaving the monthly interest unclaimed will automatically make it tax-free or defer their tax liability.

For instance, an investor earning ₹66,600 annually on a ₹9 lakh deposit must account for this interest while calculating their taxable income. The actual tax payable will depend on their total income, applicable tax regime and eligibility for deductions or rebates.

This is an important distinction for retirees who may have limited sources of income and are comparing post office savings schemes with bank fixed deposits or other income-generating investments.

The 7.4% advertised interest rate is a pre-tax return. The post-tax income will be lower for investors whose income falls in a taxable slab.

What should investors keep in mind before investing in Post Office MIS? The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is intended for investors who prioritise predictable income and capital safety over higher returns or capital appreciation.

The five-year tenure also means investors should assess their liquidity requirements before committing money. Premature closure is not permitted during the first year. If an account is closed after one year but before three years, a deduction of 2% of the deposit applies. If it is closed after three years but before five years, the deduction is 1%.

At maturity, the original deposit is returned to the account holder.

Investors should also remember that the interest rate applicable when they open the account remains fixed for its tenure. The government reviews small savings interest rates every quarter, but subsequent changes do not alter the rate on an existing MIS account.