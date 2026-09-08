Investing ₹25,000 through SIP? Here's when you should increase it or start a new fund

Should you top up your existing SIP or start a new one? A 25,000/month SIP with a 10% annual top-up can grow to 84.35 lakh in 10 years, vs 56.01 lakh without one. Experts say the right choice depends on diversification, risk profile and fund performance.

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Updated8 Sep 2026, 06:52 PM IST
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Review how your mutual fund is performing against its benchmark and comparable funds.
Review how your mutual fund is performing against its benchmark and comparable funds.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) allow investors to invest a fixed amount regularly and build wealth gradually through compounding. Instead of relying on a large lump-sum investment, SIPs help create a sizeable corpus over a longer period through disciplined investing.

However, investors often face a dilemma when their income rises, or they have additional money available for investment: should they increase their existing SIP or start investing in another mutual fund? This question becomes particularly relevant for investors already investing a substantial amount, such as 25,000 a month.

Also Read | Building an emergency fund? Here's how to calculate your monthly SIP investment

When should you increase your SIP?

There are several circumstances in which increasing an existing SIP could make more sense than adding another fund to your portfolio. Investors can consider the following factors before deciding:

  • If your portfolio is already adequately diversified across equity, debt and other asset classes, you may consider directing additional income towards an existing SIP. However, make sure your investments remain diversified across sectors, market capitalisations, and asset classes in line with your financial goals.
  • Investors with a relatively low risk tolerance may prefer to increase their allocation to a fund they already understand and are comfortable with, rather than adding another investment. Your risk profile should remain an important consideration when deciding whether to increase exposure to equity, debt or other instruments.
  • Review how your mutual fund is performing against its benchmark and comparable funds. If a fund has consistently lagged its benchmark or peers, simply increasing the SIP may not be the best strategy. In such cases, exploring another fund could help align the portfolio more closely with your financial objectives.

Here's an illustration of how increasing an SIP can affect the eventual corpus.

Investing 25,000 in a new fund

Monthly investment: 25,000

Investment period: 10 years

Total amount invested: 30 lakh

Expected annual return: 12%

Estimated returns: 26.01 lakh

Estimated maturity corpus: 56.01 lakh

Increasing your existing SIP

Monthly investment: 25,000

Annual SIP increase: 10%

Investment period: 10 years

Total amount invested: 47 lakh

Expected annual return: 12%

Estimated returns: 36,54,588

Estimated maturity corpus: 84,35,816

Note: These calculations are illustrative.

Also Read | Should I rebalance my portfolio?

How much should you increase your SIP?

The appropriate SIP amount depends on several factors, including your income, financial objectives, investment horizon and risk tolerance. Inflation should also be considered when determining how much you need to invest for your future goals.

A fixed investment of 25,000 per month can result in a significantly larger corpus over 20 or 30 years than over a 10-year investment period. Investors receiving salary increments or experiencing an increase in income can either start a new SIP or use a SIP top-up facility to increase their existing investment.

Increasing investments gradually as income rises can help investors benefit more from compounding over a longer period. However, the decision should ultimately be based on whether the existing fund continues to align with the investor's goals, risk profile, and overall portfolio strategy.

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