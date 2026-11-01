Investing abroad via MFs: cap the investor, not the industry

A few days ago, at an event in New Delhi, I asked Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra about a strange situation for Indians who want to invest abroad, who have two main routes.
One is Indian mutual funds that invest abroad. This route is simple because it works like any other mutual fund. You invest in rupees, can invest small amounts, run SIPs, and Sebi regulates it like domestic mutual funds. But this route has been largely blocked since 2022. All mutual funds together are limited to $7 billion in overseas investments, plus a separate $1 billion for foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The RBI set this limit in April 2008, and it has not been raised since, despite the explosion in mutual fund investing. In 2008, the industry managed about ₹5 trillion. Today it manages more than ₹80 trillion.