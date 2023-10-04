Lessons from running a marathon that can be put to good use in investing
If you have ever run more than 5 km at a stretch, you would have realized that running long distances is more of a mind game than a physical game.
While running 10km this Sunday, I realized that there are a lot of parallels between investing for long-time horizons and running long distances. If you have ever run more than 5 km at a stretch, you would have realized that running long distances is more of a mind game than a physical game. After running for some distance at one go, your body will want to give up but it is your mind which will eventually decide whether you want to continue running or take a break. You will suddenly realize that legs and hands movement is in an auto cruise mode once you have convinced your mind. Similar is the case with investing. If you invest in a good quality company, there will be some time periods in between where you will feel that valuations have run out of the band that you had imagined for that company and your mind will tell you to exit and re-enter the company later. It is at this stage that you need to convince your mind to go for the long run and ignore short term volatilities. Suddenly you will find that your returns and behaviour both will be in an auto cruise mode.