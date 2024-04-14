Investing and the role of liquidity, risk and return
Summary
- No matter how much experience you have in managing money, you can still go wrong in multiple ways.
Should we invest now? Or should we wait for the market correction? Can we make target returns in such a high market? Should we buy more to lower the average price? Can we invest in such a volatile market and earn reasonable returns? These, and other related questions, often delay the investment decisions of people. Investors tend to lose money in both scenarios a) if they don’t invest, they miss the market beta and inflation impact b) if they invest in a wrong product, they might earn less income or suffer income and capital loss or both (in some cases).