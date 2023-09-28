How should young freelancers decide on their financial goals?

I am 20-year-old and proud to be a financially independent freelancer. What questions do I need to ask myself before getting started with my investment journey and how can I be consistent with it? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

—Premjit Kharwar

In the world of investing, one of the most important learning has been starting early. There are many advantages of starting early as this gives you much better visibility of your finances over the years, helps you build the required corpus with a much lesser amount compared to those who start late and also allows you to take reasonable risk on the long-term investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is always better to first work on the financial goals and their timelines, then start investing. Though, these goals may change over a period as you are just 20-years-old. However, as you progress further in your professional and personal life, having a destination for your investment always works. At this stage, some of the goals could be wealth creation, buying a home, accumulation for business, etc. This is subjective and you will have to do your homework on these goals.

There is a possibility some goals could be in the near term and some would be for a longer period. Based on the timeline of the goals, you can decide on the investment asset class and the avenue for it. A mismatch in this could have an implication on the corpus you plan to accumulate.

For example, if you plan to invest for a goal which is five years from now, it will be better to invest in equity through mutual funds or direct stocks. If you invest in fixed deposits or debt instruments, the returns may be less. So, you may fall not be able to build adequate corpus. Still, you must maintain a contingency fund in your bank account or fixed deposit. It can be approximately six months of your monthly expenses and you should only touch this in case of any emergency, else this money can continue to remain parked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is equally important to have information about the investment avenues before you start investing. Hence, you should invest some time to understand the avenues where you invest. We have come across many young investors who got carried away due to peer pressure and invested in bitcoins, futures and options and direct stocks, without knowing much about it. There is no harm in experimenting, but it is better to do it after creating a good portfolio that takes care of your objectives first.

Being disciplined with your investment and goals can make your life much easier. Try to strike the right balance between investing and enjoying life, overdoing on either side is not advisable. Systematic investments plans (SIPs) in mutual funds are one of the best ways to invest in a disciplined manner. Along with this, mutual funds also allow you to focus on your professional and personal life where the money is managed by experienced fund managers along with their teams.

Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!