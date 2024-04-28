Investing at “All Time High”
While nominal GDP tends to grow steadily over years or months, the stock market can occasionally surge, even by 12% in a single month. Rapid overnight growth isn't true growth but rather an instance of swelling.
Making an "All-Time High" is a characteristic of a market in a growing economy. We often face a dilemma when investing at the "All-Time High" of a market. However, when we examine the data from 1991 to March 2024, out of a total of 33 years and 3 months, the market reached an "All-Time High" 22 times. This means the market reached an "All-Time High" approximately every 1.5 years. The most astonishing data to note is that the market has reached an "All-Time High" every calendar year for the last 8 consecutive years.