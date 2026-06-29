Investing in global stocks directly? Understand the costs and nominee rules first

For many Indian investors, buying foreign stocks directly is no longer just a preference, it has become the only open option. Mutual funds that invest abroad are bound by a combined industry cap of $7 billion, a limit that has filled up through 2026.
More people are now turning to the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to send money abroad and buy US and other foreign stocks directly. Platforms such as Vested, INDmoney, Stockal and Paasa, among others, facilitate this. Investors can also open an account directly with a large global broker such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR).
However, you must evaluate the cost of remitting money abroad and then getting it back and cross-border succession because foreign assets do not pass on to your family the way they do in India. Here is how different options compare.