Investing discipline beats market predictions: Why experts want investors to ignore the noise

“Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas,” said economist Paul Samuelson.

Yet in today’s digital world, investing decisions are increasingly being shaped not by research or long-term financial planning, but by social media trends, WhatsApp forwards, and sensational market commentary. Experts warn that this growing reliance on noise rather than analysis is pushing investors further away from disciplined wealth creation.

Rather than endlessly scrolling through your phone, it may be wiser to look inward and remind yourself why you are investing in the first place, instead of letting social media hype shape your financial decisions.

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“Investors should remember that not every piece of market content is advice. A lot of content is created to get attention, not to protect the investor’s money,” says Ajay Kumar Yadav, Group CEO & CIO at Wise Finserv, referring to the growing trend of investors allowing social media, WhatsApp, and news channels to guide their investment decisions instead of relying on detailed and unbiased research.

Simple filters investors should use Check the source. Is the person regulated, qualified, experienced, or accountable? Or are they simply making bold predictions without responsibility? Check whether the information explains risk. Genuine advice will always discuss both the upside and downside. If someone is only talking about returns, targets, or multibagger potential, investors should be cautious. Check whether the advice aligns with your investment horizon. A trader’s strategy, a fund manager’s approach, and a retiree’s portfolio needs cannot be treated the same way. Check for conflicts of interest. Is the person promoting a product, stock, theme, or course? Investors should not blindly trust content where incentives are unclear. Focus on data, not drama. Good investment decisions are based on earnings, valuations, cash flows, interest rates, asset allocation, credit quality, and time horizon. They are not driven solely by headlines. “A good rule is this: if the content creates urgency, fear, or greed, pause before acting,” says Yadav.

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“There is a lot of financial information floating around, but access to quality advice remains relatively scarce and continues to be a challenge,” says Jai Bajaj, MD & CEO of Bajaj Capital.

To deal with this, he suggests first checking whether the source of financial information is regulated and accountable. Is there research to back up the information, or is it merely opinion?

Most importantly, investors should ask whether the information aligns with their financial goals and risk appetite.

Experts believe investors must carry out proper due diligence before acting on any financial information.

“Investors should validate the source of any investment recommendation and act only if it comes from either a SEBI-registered investment adviser or research analyst,” says Rohit Mahajan, Founder & CEO of plutos ONE.

They should also carefully evaluate the underlying business fundamentals of a potential investment and understand both the risks and rewards involved. Genuine investment research is supported by data, valuation metrics, and long-term analysis, while manipulated research often promises guaranteed short-term profits with little or no mention of downside risk.

Investors should rely on company reports, exchange filings, Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India documents, along with reputable financial institutions, rather than anonymous influencers or sensational headlines designed purely to generate clicks.

Sticking to your investment goals remains the most important lesson amid the constant stream of social media noise.

“Market news should be treated as information, not instructions,” says Harsh Gahlaut, Co-founder & CEO of FinEdge. A portfolio should change only when an investor’s goals, time horizon, cash flow needs, or risk profile change materially.

“To maintain discipline, investors first need to cut positions built on borrowed thoughts, tips, or impulsive suggestions,” says Mohit Bagdi, Head of Investment Research and Founding Member at MIRA Money.

Such investments can become a trap, first psychologically, then financially. Imagine a tip that works once, leading you to believe it will work consistently. Naturally, you begin allocating more money than you should. Eventually, that strategy is likely to fail because borrowed tips may help you decide when to enter, but rarely tell you when to exit.

To build discipline, investors should keep things simple, develop independent thinking, consider working with a trusted money manager for long-term guidance, allocate based on risk profile, build a strong core portfolio first, and only then explore higher-risk opportunities where necessary.

The key is maintaining discipline while staying focused on investment priorities.

For example, if a 40-year-old investor is saving for retirement 20 years away, every 2% market correction should not become a reason to stop SIPs. Similarly, every 20% rally in a sector should not trigger moving the entire portfolio into that sector.

The discipline should remain simple: continue SIPs, review the portfolio periodically, rebalance when allocations move too far from the original plan, avoid unnecessary switching, and do not allow market news to derail long-term goals.

Discipline comes from process, not from prediction Every investor should have a personal investment policy. It does not need to be complicated. It should answer a few basic questions: What are my goals? What is my time horizon? What is my asset allocation? How much risk can I take? When will I review? When will I rebalance? And what will I avoid doing?

“Once this is written down, the investor is far less likely to react to every headline,” says Yadav.