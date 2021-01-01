Investing during all-time highs can be good  strategy

Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy3 min read . 12:10 AM IST
Experts advocating momentum investing, say buying stocks near all-time highs can be a rewarding strategy as well
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Experts advocating momentum investing, say buying stocks near all-time highs can be a rewarding strategy as well
With markets at all-time highs, the general advice is to book profits. However, experts advocating momentum investing, say buying stocks near all-time highs can be a rewarding strategy as well. Mint analyses why buying stocks at their highs can be a legitimate trading strategy.
Is investing amid all time highs justified?
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.