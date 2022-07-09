Investing for a 3-year goal? Here are a few funds to invest in

You can invest in balanced advantage funds where the fund manager increases or decreases the allocation to equity and debt based on their market outlook, that is, the equity and debt allocation is managed dynamically over time. These funds can have a higher equity allocation when the fund manager’s outlook for equity is extremely positive, and if the fund manager expects the market to be volatile and consolidate further, then the allocation in equity is reduced and debt can be increased. Hence, balanced advantage funds can be a better option considering the present market conditions and given that your goal is three years away. You can invest every month through SIPs (systematic investment plan) in the following balanced advantage funds - ICICI Balanced Advantage Fund and Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund.