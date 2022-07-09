Investing for a 3-year goal? Here are a few funds to invest in

Investing for a 3-year goal? Here are a few funds to invest in2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
- Hybrid funds invest in a blend of equity and debt instruments and can therefore, help you generate additional returns compared to debt funds.
I want to park money (around Rs. 5,000 a month) for three years to save for marriage. Can you suggest which types of funds I should go for? Will debt funds be viable? And if yes, can you suggest some good funds in this category?
Dhruv Bhanushali
You can consider investing in hybrid funds instead of debt funds for your goal which has three years to go. Hybrid funds invest in a blend of equity and debt instruments and can, therefore, help you generate additional returns compared to debt funds. But they also carry additional risk as a part of their portfolio is invested in equity. There are different kinds of hybrid funds. One is aggressive hybrid funds which will always have a high allocation to equity usually around 70 – 80%, and conservative hybrid funds which will always have a higher allocation to debt instruments and limited investment in equity instruments.
You can invest in balanced advantage funds where the fund manager increases or decreases the allocation to equity and debt based on their market outlook, that is, the equity and debt allocation is managed dynamically over time. These funds can have a higher equity allocation when the fund manager’s outlook for equity is extremely positive, and if the fund manager expects the market to be volatile and consolidate further, then the allocation in equity is reduced and debt can be increased. Hence, balanced advantage funds can be a better option considering the present market conditions and given that your goal is three years away. You can invest every month through SIPs (systematic investment plan) in the following balanced advantage funds - ICICI Balanced Advantage Fund and Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund.
Query answered by Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder, MyWealthGrowth.com.
(Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.)