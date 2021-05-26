Investing in a debt mutual fund? Check these 3 parameters

The portfolios of mutual funds are released every month and are available on the website of the fund houses. Typically these will also give you the break-up of the portfolio in terms of credit rating. Debt paper which is rated AAA has the highest level of safety. However, the fund may also hold lower-rated paper such as AA, A, or even BBB. Check the extent of such lower-rated paper and your comfort with it. Certain categories of debt funds such as corporate bond funds have to invest at least 80% of their assets in paper rated AA+ and above. On the other hand, credit risk funds, for instance, have to hold the lower-rated paper under Sebi rules.