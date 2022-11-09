Investing in a gender neutral world

Right now, Asia has USD 1.4 billion in gender lens investments, making it the second largest region for GLI. However, only one out of every five impact enterprises that have raised capital in the last three years have been started or co-founded by women. While Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam account for 80% of GLI deals in Southeast Asia, other emerging Asian economies like India have a larger role to play. With the right investments, we can uplift women in India and across the Global South, improving their health and increasing their access to economic opportunity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}