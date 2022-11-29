Investing in art? Check out this IIM Ahmedabad index5 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:48 PM IST
IAIAI, which tracks Indian art, delivered 17% compounded annualized returns since 2001
Earlier this year, an untitled painting by V.S. Gaitonde—one of India’s most popular artists—sold for ₹42 crore, making it one of the highest prices ever bid for a work of Indian art. But what explains the exorbitant prices commanded by these artworks of Indian artists, be it M.F. Husain, Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, Raja Ravi Varma, FN Souza or Raza?