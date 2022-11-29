Investing in art? Check out this IIM Ahmedabad index

Any index should be able to broadly represent the market in which it is operating and its constituents should have some liquidity for pricing variability. As the art market is not so liquid, India’s top 25 artists that have seen the highest number of works auctioned in last 21 years, were included as the index’s constituents. At the higher-end of the spectrum, an artist has had as many as 9,000 observations; at the lower-end, there are 100 observations. These observations are basically the prices at which these artists’ work are sold at different auctions.