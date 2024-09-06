Money
Plan to invest directly in bonds? Beware these risks or you could lose it all.
Anil Poste 5 min read 06 Sep 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Summary
- Retail investors often assume that bonds are safer than equities. While this is generally true, bonds come with their own set of risks, including loss of principal.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been working in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to lower entry barriers for individual investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less