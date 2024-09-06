Plan to invest directly in bonds? Beware these risks or you could lose it all.

Investors must also remember that while the reduced ticket size lowers the financial threshold for participation, it does make them less risky. Shah said, "While the ticket size has come down, the underlying risk of the bonds remains the same." Retail investors must be aware that bonds can have complex structures, including features like put and call options, which can significantly affect returns, like pre-payment charges for fixed deposits. Without a deep understanding of these features, investors may find themselves exposed to risks they are ill-equipped to manage.