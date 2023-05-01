Things to know before Investing directly in bonds1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:49 PM IST
Investing in bonds includes various categories such as government bonds, corporate bonds, perpetual bonds, and market-linked debentures. Factors like credit rating, residual maturity, and taxation need to be considered while investing in bonds. Bond intermediaries and wealth management firms offer services for purchasing bonds.
There are many categories of bonds that people can invest in. The first and safest of these is government bonds or securities (G-Secs). Corporate bonds include tax-free bonds issued by certain public sector units earlier, the usual plain vanilla bonds, perpetual bonds issued by banks called additional tier I (AT1) as well as non-bank plain vanilla perpetual bonds. Another variety—market-linked debentures (MLDs)—has become less popular now, post the tax changes in the Union budget.
