Things to know before Investing directly in bonds

When you purchase a bond, based on the coupon (interest) rate and purchase price, you can calculate the yield to maturity (YTM), which is the annualized effective return you will get, provided you hold the bond till maturity. The yield levels available currently are higher. Among bond categories, the yield level will be relatively lower in G-Secs as it is of the highest credit quality. In corporate bonds, it depends on the credit rating of the bond and othe factors. Higher rated bonds would usually have a lower yield. Sometimes lower rated bonds of well-known business houses change hands at yield levels lower than relatively-higher-rated bonds of business houses with tarnished names. Perpetual bonds have a higher yield than the usual ones, as you are taking a view on the issuer for that long a period. In bank AT1 perpetual bonds, there is a call option after five years from issuance, when the bank can call back the bond. These are traded in the market as five-year bonds, though technically these are perpetual bonds and the call option is only an option with the issuer.