Money
Investing in China: The how and why of it
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 17 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Investors can invest in China through the mutual fund route or directly buy Chinese ETFs on US exchanges
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Even as Indian stock markets go through a rough patch, Chinese equities have rebounded after lagging for around a decade. Global investors are looking to ride this rally.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less