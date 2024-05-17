Investing in debt instruments? Learn how agencies give them credit ratings as Sebi releases master circular
From time to time, Sebi has released circulars to make a set of rules which govern the criteria for credit rating agencies. The regulator has now released a master circular to enable the investors to have access to all the directions at one place.
Before opting for a debt instrument, investors are often recommended to check the credit rating. Higher the rating, the safer the instrument and conversely, the lower the rating, the riskier the investment.