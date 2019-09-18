Investing in digital gold? Do your due diligence

Imagine being able to buy physical gold for as low an investment amount as ₹1 from the comfort of your home, without having to worry about its purity, safety and storage. These are some of the advantages that are being marketed to investors of digital gold. Let’s take a closer look at its features to understand if you should consider investing in it.

What is it?

Simply put, digital gold is a mode of investing in physical gold. It is offered by vendors or producers such as MMTC-PAMP and Digital Gold India Pvt. Ltd. MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between Metals and Minerals Trading Corp. (MMTC), a government of India initiative, and Switzerland-based bullion brand PAMP. Digital Gold India offers SafeGold, a product backed by private equity (PE) funds; the World Gold Council, too, has a minority stake in the company.

The product is distributed to investors through the digital platforms of banks, broking companies, fintech companies and others appointed by the vendors. For instance, MMTC-PAMP has appointed the Stock Holding Corp. of India Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Paytm, among others, as its distributors, while SafeGold is distributed through ICICI Bank, Paisabazaar and others.

These distributors offer gold to clients on their online platforms at prices decided by the issuers or vendors. “Gold prices we offer on the digital gold platform are extremely competitive and uniform across the country. The rate is based on international price of gold, the USD-INR exchange rate and customs duty that is currently applicable. These rates fluctuate based on market conditions," said Krishna Hegde, president-consumer, MMTC-PAMP.

Price and purity: Investors can buy and accumulate gold with as low an investment as ₹1, though it may be higher, depending on the issuer or distributor. For example, on MOFSL’s platform, the minimum ticket size is ₹1,000, while Paisabazaar offers SafeGold with a minimum investment of ₹100.

The purity of gold is assured by the issuer. MMTC-PAMP offers 24-carat gold of 999.9 purity, which is the highest quality of gold while SafeGold is 24-carat gold of 999.5 purity.

Storage: The physical gold you buy is held in the custody of the issuer till such time that you choose to sell or have the gold delivered. In case of MMTC-PAMP, the gold is stored in vaults for five years without any additional charge. SafeGold is stored for two years.

Redemption: You can redeem the gold by either selling it back to the vendor at applicable prices, or take the delivery of physical gold. To take the delivery, the accumulated gold has to be at least 1gm in the case of MMTC-PAMP and 0.5gm in the case of SafeGold.

Investors are also given the option to redeem the accumulated gold against jewellery purchased from approved jewellers.

Safeguards: There are measures put in place to safeguard the interests of investors in the form of trustees and insurance cover. Both MMTC-PAMP and Digital Gold India have appointed IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd as their trustee. Among other things, the trustee ensures the quality of the gold and that the gold sold to investors is segregated and available in the vaults. The gold held in the vaults is also insured against loss.

What works?

The biggest advantage of buying digital gold for you is being able to buy and accumulate gold in fractional quantities anytime you have a surplus. The ease of execution online makes it possible to invest small amounts. Then there’s the comfort of holding physical gold, which Indians, typically, like.

You need to bear a one-time cost for storage and safety. This cost is, typically, included in the price of gold. There is no additional cost to pay during the investment period. “The spread between the buy and sell prices is 2.95%. This covers all costs of the transaction including the cost of maintaining the platform, the cost of processing payments, the cost of procuring and selling the physical gold, the cost of insurance and the cost of storage of the gold for up to five years. Further, to support the product, we maintain adequate funds at all times in order to be able to purchase any gold sold to us and this cost of liquidity is also covered," said Hegde.

Also, you have multiple options to redeem your investment. There is a delivery charge that includes the cost of minting gold coins if you choose to take the delivery of gold. For example, for a 1gm coin, the charge is ₹360 for SafeGold.

What doesn’t?

The lack of a regulator to govern the product and its constituents is the biggest concern. In the absence of any regulation, the product can be misused to the detriment of the investor when it becomes widely offered and distributed.

“Digital gold is a simple product. However, since the custody of gold is handled centrally and the digital gold provider is also committing to buy back the gold, issuers need to have substantial capital and funding. Large platforms do extensive diligence to ensure that digital gold providers have these resources—especially to handle episodes of stress in the market. In addition to a well-capitalized issuer with sufficient liquidity, regular monitoring by an independent trustee also adds assurance," said Hegde.

At the moment, there is no bar set for who can offer the product. The issuer must have the financial heft to be able to continuously offer buy and sell quotes and honour them. If they are not able to do it, it will affect the liquidity that the investor has in the product.

As an investor, you do have the choice to withdraw physical gold and sell it elsewhere, but this takes time and you could miss out on a good price point to sell, or the delay in selling the gold may mean that you do not have the funds when you need it.

There is no limit on the extent to which charges can be loaded and this means the price quoted can be arbitrary with no way for the investor to verify how it is determined. The charges also mean that unlike when you buy physical gold directly, the returns will not completely reflect the change in the price of gold over the holding period.

The trustee has an important role in vetting the quality of the gold and verifying that the gold sold to investors is available in the vaults given that there is no way for investors to themselves check this. A product offered without trustee oversight may be positioned as a move to lower the costs.

The option of exchanging the accumulated gold for jewellery from approved jewellers may also be misused with investors getting lower quality jewellery in return for the higher quality gold that they have accumulated.

Investors are also susceptible to fraudulent practices by distributors in the absence of proper gatekeeping measures for the appointment of distributors and the definition of their role and responsibilities.

Mint’s Take

While digital gold offer the convenience of online buying and selling, without you worrying about storage and safety, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are regulated products, provide similar advantages.

However, with ETFs, you do not have the facility to take delivery of physical gold. Also, ETFs may invest in approved financial products like derivatives and the gold monetization scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This means the returns from gold ETFs may not completely reflect the returns from gold.

The digital gold products from MMTC-PAMP and Digital Gold India seem to tick all the right boxes. But in the absence of regulatory checks and balances, it is up to you to keep track of the multiple elements of the product such as the price, quality of the gold, storage and safety measures.

As the number of vendors increase and there are no mandatory disclosures that are required, it makes evaluations of the products and features that much more difficult. Investors should take some common precautions such as considering the pedigree of the issuer and the distributor and keep a close eye on any changes. With no regulatory grievance mechanism in place, investors have limited recourse if things go wrong.