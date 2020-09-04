Investing in digital gold? Know the risks and costs involved

Absence of regulator: The biggest risk of investing in digital gold is that there is no regulator for the product. When you buy digital gold, the producer purchases gold of equivalent amount in your name. This gold is stored in vaults of third party or in the vaults of the seller as in case of MMTC-PAMP. Generally, a trustee is appointed to see if the quantity and purity of gold is maintained in line with the gold purchased by the investor.