An equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) is one of the best instruments to save taxes. But how many ELSS schemes should you have in your portfolio?

There is no correct answer to this. But most experts suggest that one should not go overboard investing in ELSS. At best, two funds would solve the purpose of diversification.

A typical ELSS owns over 50 stocks. Between two funds, an investor can get enough diversification. Increasing the number of funds would lead to over-diversification. There will be duplication of stocks and sectors.

Diversification helps to curtail risks and stabilising returns. Investing in more than two funds does not result in incremental benefit.

Besides, having too many funds can also make it difficult for an investor to track them.

Investment in ELSS fund helps to get a tax deduction. You can invest up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year to get a deduction under Section 80C.

Experts advise that instead of investing in too many ELSS funds, investors should look at diversified equity funds that don't come with any lock-in.

ELSS funds have different strategies. Diversified equity funds could, therefore, help better plan your investments.

If you already have too many ELSS funds, bring down the number of schemes. Move out and invest in a diversified equity fund. Before you redeem, do take a call based on fund performance and the tax outgo.

In the long-term, diversified funds have performed on a par with ELSS. But they come with better liquidity, and all have to follow the mandated regulations for the category.

According to data from Value Research, the annualised category returns of ELSS funds for five and 10 years are 15.20% and 13.28%, respectively.

The category returns for multi-cap schemes are 15.17% and 13.35% for five and 10 years, respectively. In the same period, flexi-cap schemes have returns of 15.33% (5-year) and 12.88% (10-year) and large- and mid-cap category returns are at 15.53% (5-year) and 13.93% (10-year).

ELSS funds have a three-year lock-in. Once you have invested, don't redeem your investments at the end of the lock-in period. When you are investing in any equity fund, including ELSS, keep at least a seven-year investment horizon.

