Investing in equities is key to financial freedom for women, says Shibani Kurien
Emphasizing investments in a mix of equities, fixed income, and other asset classes, depending on risk tolerance and time horizon, is key to building a retirement corpus that can withstand inflation and provide stability in the golden years.
Women should consider diversified investment portfolios to mitigate risks and optimize returns over the long term keeping in mind their investment objectives, says Shibani Kurian, Senior Executive Vice President, Fund Manager & Head – Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.