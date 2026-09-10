Investing in FDs or small savings schemes? 5 factors investors should compare beyond interest rates

Investing in fixed deposits (FDs) or small savings schemes? The interest rate may be the first thing you check, but it should not be the only factor guiding your decision. While a higher rate can definitely mean better returns, the right investment also depends on how much you can invest, when you need the money and how you want to receive the returns later on.

Before choosing between a bank FD and a small savings scheme, investors should also compare investment limits, liquidity, tenure, interest payout options, taxation and maturity rules.

These factors can affect both the suitability of an investment and the actual returns earned. Understanding these differences can help investors choose an option that better matches their financial goals and cash-flow needs.

The first area of focus is the interest rates. For the July-September 2026 quarter, as in the previous one, the government has kept interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged. Currently, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) offer the highest rate among the major schemes at 8.2%, while Public Provident Fund (PPF) offers 7.1%.

Current FD interest rates For prominent banks, FD interest rates vary significantly by tenure, amount and bank category. Among large private-sector banks, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank offer up to 6.50%, while HDFC Bank offers up to 6.45% across the listed tenures.

In the public-sector segment, Bank of India offers up to 6.85%, while Bank of Baroda offers up to 6.75%. These rates are generally lower than the highest rates offered by several small finance banks, which exceed 8%, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.

Here is a look at the interest rates and key features offered by prominent small savings schemes today.

Small savings schemes' rates and features

Small savings scheme Interest rate Key feature Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% Quarterly interest; senior citizens Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.2% Long-term girl-child savings National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.7% 5-year tenure Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.5% Matures in 115 months 5-year Post Office TD 7.5% Fixed 5-year tenure Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) 7.4% Monthly interest payout Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% Long-term savings; 15-year tenure

Rates applicable from 1 July to 30 September 2026.

Small savings schemes and fixed deposits serve distinct purposes; hence, they have different eligibility criteria and are designed for specific investors. For example, the SSY scheme caters for parents of girl children, especially and the SCSS scheme is designed for senior citizens.

Five factors beyond interest rates 1. Investment limits: Can you invest amount you want? Small savings schemes often come with specific investment ceilings. For example, SCSS allows a maximum investment of ₹30 lakh, while PPF permits investments of up to ₹1.5 lakh a year. Bank FDs generally offer greater flexibility in the amount that can be invested, subject to the bank's terms and conditions and the type of fixed deposit an individual opts for.

2. Liquidity: How easily can you access money? An FD may permit an investor to withdraw funds prematurely, although the bank may impose a penalty or reduce the applicable interest. Small savings schemes have scheme-specific withdrawal and premature-closure rules. Liquidity matters in the long run, especially when faced with unforeseen emergencies.

3. Cash flow: When and how often do you receive interest? The payout structure differs significantly between different small savings schemes and fixed deposits. SCSS provides interest quarterly, while POMIS provides monthly income. PPF, on the other hand, is designed for long-term compounding rather than regular interest payouts. FDs can generally offer cumulative or periodic interest options.

4. Tax implications: What is your actual post-tax return? A higher headline interest rate will not automatically translate into a higher post-tax return. Tax treatment varies across small savings schemes and FDs. Investors should therefore compare the amount they will actually retain after considering their applicable tax rate and available deductions or exemptions.

Also Read | PPF vs Dividend: This power stock delivers better returns than savings scheme

For example, in PPF investment, an individual will be eligible for a ₹1.5 lakh tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. This scheme has an Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) tax status, unlike common fixed deposit schemes. The taxation aspect should also be given proper consideration.

The interest an investor earns on bank fixed deposits is taxable as per the applicable income-tax slab rate and is generally reported as ‘income from other sources’. Banks may also deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on FD interest when the applicable threshold is crossed.

5. Tenure: What happens when investment matures? Tenures vary considerably. Some investment options, such as fixed deposits, have short fixed terms, while others have longer terms. PPF, for example, is designed for a 15-year term and can be extended under specified rules. Investors should match the maturity period with their financial goal and consider what they will do with the money when the investment matures.

Planning investments across FDs and small savings schemes There is no single rule that fits all here because investment approaches are individualistic. They depend on an investor's age, current financial situation, family responsibilities, total debt obligations, future aspirations, and a host of other factors.

It is important to remember that the headline interest rate is not necessarily the only aspect to consider. An investor seeking regular income flows may prioritize a different investment option than someone aiming to build a long-term corpus and willing to take higher risk by investing in equities or equity-oriented mutual funds.

Before choosing between a small savings scheme and a bank FD, investors should compare investment limits, liquidity, cash flows, taxation and tenures along with interest rates. The right choice depends on the investor's financial goal, time horizon and need for access to funds.