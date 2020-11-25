Investing in foreign stocks? Here are the income tax rules

The globalization and liberalization of the Indian economy in the early 90’s opened up several investment avenues, both in and from India. Particularly, retail India investors saw permissibility of outbound investment as a great opportunity to diversify their portfolio and earn better returns. Under the extant exchange control regulations, RBI allows and regulates individuals to invest in foreign company stocks through many routes – direct investment, purchase, Liberalised Remittance Scheme, Overseas Direct Investment, participating in Employee Stock Option Plan, etc.

While investing in foreign company stocks, exchange control regulations and tax implications associated with such investment become an important point of consideration for Indian investors. The ensuing paragraphs briefly touch upon some important tax aspects in relation to Indian individuals investing in US shares.

For determining the taxability of income that may arise from such investments, it is imperative to determine the residential status of the taxpayer. The Indian tax laws provide for three categories of residential status: (i) resident an ordinarily resident – in which case, global income is taxable in India; (ii) resident but not ordinarily resident (‘RNOR’) – taxability arises only in case foreign income is received in India or is said to be accrued in India from a business controlled in or a profession set-up in India; (iii) Non-resident – same as RNOR. This residential status is to be arrived at based on the number of days a taxpayer has stayed in India during the concerned year as well as earlier years.

The two main streams of income from investments in stocks may be dividend and capital gains. As per the India-US Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (‘DTAA’), flat tax rate of 25% is applicable on dividend income earned, subject to eligibility criteria under the DTAA. This tax is withheld before releasing of dividend to the investors. As per the Finance Act, 2020, dividend income earned is now to be added to total income in India and taxed at applicable slab rates.

Further, gains arising from sale of stocks held outside India ought to be taxable as capital gains in the hands of the resident taxpayer. The taxability of such capital gains depends upon the period of holding such stocks. If foreign company shares are held for more than 24 months, gains arising therefrom are treated as long term capital gains, taxable at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess). Further, cost indexation benefit may also be available on the sale. In case shares are held for upto 24 months, resultant gains are treated as short term capital gains which are added to total income and taxed at applicable slab rates.

There apart, the India-US DTAA contains provisions, subject to which, foreign tax credit (of the taxes paid in US) can be availed by taxpayers in India, subject to furnishing appropriate proof of taxes paid and details in Form 67.

Apart from tax implications, an obligation to file a tax return in India also arises wherein, complete details are to be furnished – personal details, bank account information, details of the income earned, tax liability thereon, details of foreign taxes paid and credit being claimed, details of all foreign assets held, etc. As far as resident individuals are concerned, there is an obligation to file a tax return even if he does not have taxable income during a particular year but holds financial interest in an offshore entity.

Such tax return may be filed, in the case of individuals, having regard to the nature of income earned – in ITR 2 (in case there is no business or professional income) or ITR 3 (in case there is business or professional income). Further, taxpayers need to be mindful of the details being furnished in the tax return. Any misrepresentation may lead to adverse consequences, not only under the income-tax laws, but also under other allied laws such as Black Money law.

(Rajeshree Sabnavis is the founder and Disha Jain is senior manager, Rajeshree Sabnavis & Associates, a boutique tax consultancy firm. Views expressed are their own.)

