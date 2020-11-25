Investing in foreign stocks? Here are the income tax rules

For determining the taxability of income that may arise from such investments, it is imperative to determine the residential status of the taxpayer. The Indian tax laws provide for three categories of residential status: (i) resident an ordinarily resident – in which case, global income is taxable in India; (ii) resident but not ordinarily resident (‘RNOR’) – taxability arises only in case foreign income is received in India or is said to be accrued in India from a business controlled in or a profession set-up in India; (iii) Non-resident – same as RNOR. This residential status is to be arrived at based on the number of days a taxpayer has stayed in India during the concerned year as well as earlier years.