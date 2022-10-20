Investing in Gold ETF is as good as investing in physical gold2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 01:09 PM IST
Apart from cultural and traditional reasons, gold also has an important role to play in one’s portfolio
Dhanteras, which marks the first day of Diwali in India, is considered auspicious to buy gold and silver. Buying gold on auspicious occasions is a part of the Indian tradition. Investment in gold can be done in the form of Physical gold, Sovereign Gold Bonds, Gold ETF, Gold Funds. Gold ETFs are basically exchange-traded funds that invest in gold.