Investing in high-yield investments? Here are things that you should keep in mind

Investors seeking regular income have traditionally turned to bank deposits, bonds and dividend-paying stocks. But the options have widened, with listed dividend stocks, Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) offering different routes to income.

A high payout can look attractive, but the headline yield does not tell the whole story. Investors need to ask where the cash comes from, how reliable it is, whether it can grow and what happens to the original investment.

A High Dividend Yield Can Mislead Dividend-paying shares can provide income as well as potential capital appreciation. But a high dividend yield may simply reflect a falling share price or an unusually large one-time dividend.

Sustainable dividends depend on profits, cash generation and management’s willingness to distribute that cash to shareholders. Investors therefore need to assess the underlying business rather than focus only on the yield.

Reits Offer Property-Backed Income Reits allow investors to own an interest in a portfolio of income-generating properties without buying an office building or shopping centre directly. Rental cash flows from these assets support distributions.

India now has six listed Reits, following the May listing of Bagmane Prime Office REIT.

However, Reits are not fixed deposits. Investors should consider occupancy, rental growth, property quality, borrowing costs and remaining lease periods.

“Distributable cash flow” is another important term. Simply put, it is the cash a Reit has available to distribute after relevant expenses and adjustments. Reits are required to distribute at least 90% of this amount.

InvITs Carry Asset-Life Risk InvITs work on a similar broad principle, but their underlying assets are infrastructure rather than primarily real estate. They can provide exposure to assets such as roads and transmission networks.

Here, investors also need to examine how long the underlying asset can generate cash. An infrastructure project operating under a fixed concession or contract may have a limited operating period.

A toll road, for example, can generate strong cash flows today but have a finite period before its concession expires.

Look Beyond The Payout A distribution is not necessarily the same as profit or pure income. Part of an InvIT’s payout can represent a return of some of the investor’s original capital.

Therefore, a 12% or 15% payout should not automatically be compared with a 6% dividend or bond coupon.

The more relevant measure is total return—the cash received during the investment period plus any increase or decrease in the investment’s value.

The sponsor also matters for Reits and InvITs. A strong institutional or government-linked sponsor may provide greater comfort on governance, asset quality and operating capability, although it cannot guarantee future cash flows.

Compare Post-Tax Returns, Not Just Yield Taxes and inflation can materially affect what investors actually earn. Reit and InvIT payouts can also have different tax treatment depending on their components.

A simple framework is to ask five questions: Where does the cash come from? Is it likely to continue? Can the payout grow? How much borrowing supports it? And what return am I likely to earn after tax?