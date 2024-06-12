Money
Investing in India from abroad: Navigating financial hurdles for NRIs
Anil Poste 6 min read 12 Jun 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Summary
- NRIs face significant hurdles, including extensive paperwork and complex KYC norms, when investing in India.
- Finding a reliable financial adviser is crucial for NRIs to navigate regulations, ensure compliance, and optimize their investment strategies.
Every year, thousands of Indians venture abroad to pursue their dreams, whether for education or career opportunities, eventually settling in a new country. However, this transition often comes with its own set of financial challenges. Managing finances as a non-resident can be particularly daunting, especially when it comes to investing.
