Investing in India from abroad: Navigating financial hurdles for NRIs

The attestation process required for the account conversion process in India also posed a major obstacle, as most local authorities were unaware of the process. “I had to plan my attestations for when I visited India. However, finding lawyers in tier 3 cities who were familiar with this process was tough. Fortunately, my cousin, who works at the district court, came to my rescue and helped me with the attestation. Without his help, I might still be struggling with this step," he adds.