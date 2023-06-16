Motilal MF’s new micro-cap index fund tests the limits6 min read 16 Jun 2023, 12:13 AM IST
Investing in micro-cap companies is fraught with higher risks; volatility is another concern
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund recently introduced India’s first passive micro-cap index fund—Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund. It focuses on the first 250 firms beyond the NSE 500 companies and is benchmarked against the Nifty Microcap 250 TRI (Total Return Index).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×