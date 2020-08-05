Investing in mid- and small-caps is risky

The post covid-19 market recovery has pushed indices such as the Nifty to 10-15% below their all-time highs. Within the large-cap space, much of the recovery has been led by a few large-cap stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd. But the story is quite different when it comes to mid- and small-cap indices. The Nifty MidSmall Cap 400 is about 30% below its all-time high on 12 January 2018.

Does that open up an investing opportunity in the mid- and small-cap space?

Mid-, Small-cap story

At the beginning of 2020, mid- and small-caps corrected significantly compared to headline indices. Sankaran Naren, chief investment officer (CIO), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, gave a buy call on small-caps with a three-five-year horizon. Industry opinion seemed to broadly tilt in that direction.

But when the covid-19 pandemic hit the markets in March 2020, many advisers asked investors to stick to relatively safer large-caps. It is believed that companies with large balance sheets are better able to survive significant disruptions.

Some experts dismissed this idea and still see merit in investing in mid- and small-cap spaces. Navneet Munot, executive director and CIO, SBI Mutual Fund, said, “The nimbleness and dynamism of a company is more important than the size of physical assets given a paradigm shift ahead."

To reduce risk and ensure diversification, invest through systematic investment plans of mutual funds

Naren has also stuck to his views on small-caps. “In terms of market cycles, we believe mid- and small-caps witnessed their end cycle in 2017. Currently, they are in an accumulation phase, wherein an investor can consider taking exposure to these pockets through SIPs (systematic investment plans)," he said.

Also, many AMCs have reopened small-cap funds after closing them at the height of the previous bull market in 2017 and 2018. SBI Small Cap Fund reopened on 30 March, while DSP Small Cap (erstwhile DSP Microcap) and Nippon India Small Cap followed suit in April.

Is that an opportunity?

Since the March lows, both large-caps and mid- and small-caps have staged a smart recovery, driving up valuations across the board. The valuation jump is particularly evident in mid- and small-caps. For example, the trailing price-to-earnings (P-E) ratio of the Nifty Mid-Small Cap 400 has moved from 22.49 on 23 March to 48.22 on 29 July. In comparison, P-E of Nifty has gone up from 17.15 to 29.59.

However, high valuations have not put off fund managers. “P-E of mid- and small-cap indices may look stretched in the current conditions but more stable measures like price-to-book (PB) or price-to-sales (P-S) ratios are actually showing undervaluation," said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO (equity) at Kotak Asset Management Co. PB ratio measures the stock price against its book value. PB ratio tends to be more stable than earnings. The same is true for P-S ratio.

“Looking at valuations for mid- and small-caps at the indices level may not be appropriate. This space is too vast, so stock pickers can always look at opportunities at a bottom-up level," said Munot.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) definition, the large-cap space includes the largest 100 companies by market cap, the mid-cap space includes the next 150 companies by market cap and the small-cap category includes the rest. There are roughly 5,000 listed companies in the small-cap space in India, making the indices a less accurate measure of valuations.

Upadhyaya has a more cautious approach. “We’ve shifted from a more conservative large-cap-oriented stance in March to a notch ahead. For example, large-and-mid-cap category for a large-cap investor." Large-and-mid-cap funds must invest at least 35% of their assets in large-cap stocks and at least another 35% in mid-cap stocks.

Most fund managers agreed that a broad macroeconomic recovery is necessary for mid- and small-caps to perform. “They need certain conditions to outperform such as a demand surge and cheap credit and those are not currently there," said Upadhyaya.

“Performance will be driven more by economic recovery. Earnings growth over the past few years has been disappointing except in pockets like consumer goods and private banks. One cannot predict if this polarization will continue and when economic recovery will happen," said Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund, cautioning that investors should not time their entry into these funds.

Mint take

Investing in mid- and small-cap stocks is highly risky, especially in times of economic stress. To reduce risk and ensure diversification, invest through mutual fund SIPs.

An investment case for mid- and small-cap funds does exist, but hinges on macroeconomic recovery.

Also, look at your circumstances and not just go by market trend. “The decision to allocate to small- and mid-caps should be based on the investors’ time horizon. Even large-cap exposure requires more than 10 years, small- and mid-caps require even longer time horizons," said Ravi Saraogi, co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors.

People who entered small-caps during the earlier rally and are now sitting on losses should hold and wait it out. “Don’t sell and invest in large-caps as moving into large-caps will anyway require a long time horizon," Saraogi added.

Note that within the mutual fund space, different categories such as mid-, multi- and small-caps give exposure to this space. The choice of category and fund depends on your horizon and risk appetite.

