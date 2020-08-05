Investing in mid- and small-caps is risky

The post covid-19 market recovery has pushed indices such as the Nifty to 10-15% below their all-time highs. Within the large-cap space, much of the recovery has been led by a few large-cap stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd. But the story is quite different when it comes to mid- and small-cap indices. The Nifty MidSmall Cap 400 is about 30% below its all-time high on 12 January 2018.