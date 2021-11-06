Investing in mutual funds versus buying a house

You have more than two decades to retire and if you start investing in equity mutual funds for your retirement as well as your retirement home from today, you should ideally be able to build a reasonable corpus for both these goals. The approximate cost of the property at the time of retirement based on today’s price and potential price growth can help in evaluating the future cost of the home. When you invest in equity mutual funds every month for a long-term goal you may consider a 10% growth every year. So for your calculation purpose, you may calculate the corpus by assuming a 10%p.a. growth in the value of your down payment and monthly EMI for 20 years if you invest instead of buying a home today. In my view, if the accumulated investment amount is higher than the future cost of the property you can invest in equity funds and then buy your home when you are nearing retirement as it not only gives you the amount to buy your home at that time but also helps you decide what kind of house and where you would like to settle in future as the world keep progressing every day. When you follow this approach, you can review both these numbers regularly and then take a call in future as well.