Investing in Reits? These are the things you should be cautious about

Reits are products like mutual funds through which investors can own income-generating properties such as commercial buildings and office spaces which they otherwise can’t afford to invest in. “For example, may be the investor does not have the capacity to invest ₹50 lakh in a space, he can still invest in the category through Reits," said Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and Managing Director, Liases Foras. Plus, the liquidity factor is excellent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}