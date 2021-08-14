Investing in stock market? How to prepare for filing ITR for FY 2021

For those you are in receipt of salary, should first of all verify the details as mentioned in your form no. 16, which contains details of various taxable and exempt component of your salary. It also has details of various deductions available to you, based on the documents submitted by you to the employer. There is all possibility of some of exempt allowance having been treated as taxable in form 16, in case you have failed to submit the supporting documents. For example if you have not submitted the rent receipts for your HRA (House Rent Allowance) claim or proof for travel to claim LTA (Leave travel Assistance) the same might have been treated as taxable and tax would have been deducted by your employer. Likewise, in you have failed to furnish details of various deductions available like home loan repayment, NSC, ELSS, PPF, School, NPS, health insurance etc. the employer would have obviously deducted higher tax than what would be your actual tax liability. This may happen either due to delay in submitting the proof or due to oversight of finance department of your Company. If you find that proper deductions have not been mentioned in form 16, though you cannot get it changed so soon but you can always claim these legitimate deductions while filing your ITR. So please bring such instances to your consultant’s notice so that he makes proper claim while filing the ITR.