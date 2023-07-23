T-bills are safer and better than fixed deposits1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:37 PM IST
T- Bills are promissory notes issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) almost every week on behalf of the government of India. These bills come with a maturity profile of 91 days, 182 days and 364 days.
Indians invest approximately ₹60 trillion every year. Of this, around 50% of household savings is invested in real estate and about 15% each in bank fixed deposits (FDs) and gold. Many investors prefer the safety and comfort of physical gold even though there are alternatives to this asset class in the form of gold funds and sovereign gold bonds. As for FDs, a far superior alternative, with better safety and security features, is government securities, particularly treasury bills (T- bills).
