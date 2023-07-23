T-bills are safer and better than fixed deposits

There are reasons why market- linked debt instruments , such as T-Bills and other government securities, offer a higher rate of interest. For one, markets are very efficient in terms of price discovery of most assets. The interest rates of these instruments are thus determined by market forces, driven by demand and supply of liquidity in the system. Besides, banks needs to maintain liquidity ratio and cash reserves even as they focus on priority sector lending. Consequently, this liability of banks brings down the weighted average yields of its assets and impacts their ability to offer higher returns to FD holders.