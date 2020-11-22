Investing in the stock markets? Here's how your investments are taxed

(A) For active trading investors, sale income comes under the category of “income from business". In cases where trading is undertaken without delivery, it is treated as “speculative business income". Expenses like brokers’ commission, internet charges, demat account charges, etc., can be subtracted from gains earned. In such instances, the tax shall be paid on net profit and a tax audit will need to be carried out if the trading volume exceeds ₹5 crore in a given financial year.