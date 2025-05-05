Worried about volatility? Here's where to put your money in these uncertain times.
SummaryThe question on investors' lips is whether there is a type of portfolio than can help tide over these tough times. The answer is simpler than you think.
It's no exaggeration to say we are in turbulent times. The war in Ukraine continues unabated, the Israel-Gaza conflict is festering, Iran and its proxies are active in the Middle East, as is the US, Bangladesh has descended into chaos, and now Pakistan has provoked India.