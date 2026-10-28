Going global: Step-by-step guide to buying international stocks

Investing in foreign markets like the US allows Indian investors to diversify beyond domestic equities and gain exposure to global stocks. Indians can use various regulatory channels to access international stocks. Here’s a breakdown of how one can get started, how insurance works, what charges apply, brokerage charges, and taxation.
Getting started
Indian residents can invest abroad under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for foreign stocks, overseas-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other permitted purposes, including travel and education.